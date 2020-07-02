Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 19,452, officials report 6 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 142 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Wednesday.

This brings Nebraska to 19,452 total positive cases and 282 virus-related deaths.

As of July 2, officials say out of the 184,354 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 164,902 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska health officials, 14,022 of the state's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 215 since Wednesday.

Nebraska health officials say there are currently 121 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state. Thus far, 1,353 patients have had to be hospitalized due to the virus.