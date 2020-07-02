Medical marijuana, gambling likely headed to Nebraska ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters will likely get the chance to vote on a measure to legalize medical marijuana, based on the number of petition signatures that campaign organizers are submitting to state officials. Organizers of the Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana campaign say they’ve gathered 182,000 signatures from all 93 counties to allow the drug for medicinal use. To qualify for the ballot, the campaign needed to turn in more than 121,000 valid signatures, representing more than 10% of the voters in the state. Meanwhile, the pro-gambling group Keep the Money in Nebraska is submitting 475,000 signatures for its three petitions to allow casino gambling at horse-racing tracks.