Post-Brexit talks deadlocked after latest negotiating round

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and British government negotiators have ended another round of talks with no progress made on key issues standing in the way of a new trade agreement. This week’s discussions ended a day earlier than planned and a meeting between the chief negotiators initially slated Friday was taken off the agenda. The European Union’s chief negotiator said Thursday that “serious divergences remain” after four days of negotiations in Brussels though says an EU-UK trade agreement remains possible before a year-end deadline. The U.K. left the political institutions of the EU on Jan. 31 but remains inside the EU’s tariff-free economic zone until the end of the year.