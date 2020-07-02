Quilts given to veterans at Sioux City retirement community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City retirement community got a head start on celebrating the 4th of July on Thursday by presenting a few of their residents who are military veterans with a special gift.

In January several church groups, residents, and even some non-residents began sewing patriotic themed quilts for the veterans at the Sunrise community.

And more than 50 red, white and blue themed lap quilts were donated to the group.

Thirty-four quilts were presented to the very deserving veteran residents. And the rest will be saved for future veteran residents who join the community.

"We had a wonderful community of quilters, on campus and off campus, that put together these beautiful handmade quilts. And it was our honor and privilege to present these to our veterans today." said Janet Dorale, Director of Fund Development.

Part of the celebration also included a mini concert, a keynote speaker, folding of the flag, and a benediction.