Release of NY driver who struck officers with SUV blocked

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have temporarily blocked the release of a driver accused of striking three officers with an SUV during protests of police brutality in Buffalo. Deyanna Davis will remain jailed until at least July 7, when a judge is scheduled to hear arguments on whether she should be released into home confinement. Prosecutors are challenging a federal magistrate’s initial finding that Davis wouldn’t be a threat to society. Davis’ mother has said her daughter’s vision may have been impaired by tear gas at the time of the incident June 1. Davis faces federal weapons charges and state charges of attempted murder and assault.