Rights activists say Danes unaware of racism in their nation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Rights activists are accusing Danish officials of being unable to recognize racism after authorities said the killing of a biracial man by two white men was not racially motivated. Jette Moeller, head of the Danish chapter of SOS-Racism, says “in Denmark, white people are colorblind. They cannot see that racism exists. That is embarrassing.” A university professor says that Danes have been slow to admit the existence of racism in the society and “people tend to not report discrimination because they find it is not acknowledged or taken seriously by the authorities.” Moeller wants a judge to decide if the slaying of the biracial man was racially motivated.