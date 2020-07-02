Saudi-led coalition launches new strikes on Yemeni capital

CAIRO (AP) — The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen says it’s unleashed a new air campaign on the capital, Sanaa, and on other provinces, in retaliation for drone attacks on Saudi Arabia claimed by the rebels. Residents in rebel-held Sanaa reported hearing huge explosions as bombs fell on the city on Wednesday night. Houthi-run media claimed several civilian casualties but their reports could not be independently verified. Bombs struck an oil storage depot. The coalition said it only targeted military installations. The coalition’s declaration of a military operation signaled a possible escalation in the conflict, which has set off the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.