Sioux City police assist US Marshals in search for homicide suspect

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service served a search warrant Thursday afternoon looking for a homicide suspect.

According to the SCPD, they served the warrant at about 1:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Center Street and were looking for fugitive wanted for murder in another state. The fugitive is believed to be possibly armed.

Police say the occupants of the house were detained briefly while officers searched for the suspect but did not locate him.

Police say they did locate another subject with outstanding warrants for absence from custody. The subject was identified as 39-year-old Kenneth L. Thompson and taken into custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service is continuing their search for the wanted homicide suspect and are following up on leads on his possible whereabouts. Due to this, they are not releasing the fugitive's name at this time.