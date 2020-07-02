Sudan’s bid to ban genital mutilation sparks hope, caution

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s transitional government is preparing to outlaw female genital mutilation. Activists and survivors are praising the move but say it will still be a long fight to end the deeply entrenched practice. Nearly 87% of women in Sudan between 15 and 49 years old are estimated to have undergone FGM, a practice that involves partial or total removal of the external female genitalia for non-medical reasons. Kawthar Ali still remembers the day as a child when she was pinned to a bed and cut. From that anguish, she was determined never to let it happen to her daughter.