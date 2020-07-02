 Skip to Content

The community gathers to remember a Bishop Heelan student who died in an accident

Sioux City, Iowa -- The Bishop Heelan community comes together to remember a student, who died in an accident last week, just two days before his high school graduation.

Family, friends, and classmates gathered on Thursday night for a prayer vigil for 19-year-old Keaton Chicoine at Memorial Field.

Chicoine died in a hit-and-run accident in Florida, one week ago today.

At his high school graduation, just two days later, the Chicoine family was presented with his high school diploma, flowers, and a cross.

His family said Chicoine loved music and making people laugh, and had a huge heart.

