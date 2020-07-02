Turkey demands French apology over Med naval incident

BERLIN (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister on Thursday demanded an apology from France over its depiction of a standoff between ships from the two countries in the Mediterranean Sea that prompted Paris to suspend its involvement in a NATO naval operation. France says its frigate Courbet was “lit up” three times by Turkish naval targeting radar on June 10 when it tried to approach a Tanzanian-flagged civilian ship suspected of involvement in arms trafficking. Turkey’s foreign minister said in Berlin on Thursday that France hasn’t told the truth to the EU or NATO. He called for France to “apologize in a clear fashion.”