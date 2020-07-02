Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor reopens after 13-day shutdown

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- The dining area at the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream is open again.

Employees are still required to wear face masks, gloves. and undergo health screenings before each shift.

Floor markings, temporary layout adjustments, and seating changes remain to follow CDC social distancing recommendations.

Curbside pickup orders remain available by calling ahead or ordering online. The second-floor interactive area and rooftop patio will remain closed.

The dining area was previously closed back on June 19 due to some of its employees testing positive for COVID-19.