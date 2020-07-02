Wood River man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Hall County

ALDA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in south-central Nebraska say a 21-year-old Wood River man has died in a two-vehicle crash. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on a rural road near Alda, killing Alexander Schneberger. Investigators say Schneberger was driving a pickup truck southbound on the county road while the truck experienced mechanical issues. Officials say another pickup truck, also southbound, crested a curved hill in the road and crashed into the back of Schneberger’s disabled truck. Schneberger was taken to a Grand Island hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials did not report injuries for the 54-year-old driver of the other truck.