Wyoming base reinstates health measures as virus cases rise

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A resurgence of coronavirus in Wyoming has prompted a U.S. Air Force base to reinstate health protection measures and limit access to watch a Fourth of July fireworks show. F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne boosted its public health risk level Wednesday after a month at a lower level. F.E. Warren oversees Minuteman nuclear missiles in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. The higher public-health level requires base personnel to limit in-person meetings and other gatherings. Veterans and retirees from the community won’t be allowed on base like usual to watch the city’s annual fireworks display Saturday night.