2 men charged in 1993 killing of Bridgeport diner custodian

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have arrested two men on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old restaurant custodian whose killing had gone unsolved for 27 years. Bridgeport police said Danarius Dukes was apprehended Thursday in Stamford, and authorities announced Friday that Breeze Brown, also known as Eric Brown, also was taken into custody. The Connecticut Post reports they were wanted in the 1993 killing of Theodore “Teddy” Edwards at the Duchess restaurant. Police believe Edwards was killed as four men robbed the diner. It’s not clear if Dukes and Brown have lawyers who could respond to the allegations.