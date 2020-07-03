Aid ship declares emergency after 6 migrants attempt suicide

ROME (AP) — A sea rescue charity says six migrants aboard its ship in the Mediterranean Sea tried to kill themselves and others have gotten into fights and threatened fellow passengers and crew members in growing desperation over their inability to find a country willing to take them. SOS Mediterranee said Friday that the Ocean Viking declared a state of emergency to stress the deteriorating situation as the crew renews its appeals for a port. The charity said it had lodged seven requests but Italy and Malta denied them. The charity called the “concerning behavior and decline of mental health” on the Ocean Viking a “direct result” of no country authorizing the ship to enter.