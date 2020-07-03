Asia Today: 63 new cases in major cities in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 63 new cases of the coronavirus, continuing a weekslong resurgence as new clusters pop up in various parts of the country. The figures bring national totals to 13,030 infections, including 283 deaths. Twenty-eight of the new cases were reported from the densely populated Seoul area, where about half of South Korea’s 51 million people live. Infections were also reported in major cities such as Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and Gwangju, where hundreds of schools have been shut and social restrictions elevated. Twenty-seven cases were linked to international arrivals. South Korea has enforced two-week quarantines on all overseas passengers since April. China reported three new cases on Saturday and says the number of patients hospitalized for treatment declined to 402.