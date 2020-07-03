Canada health official says MLB season exemption not assured

TORONTO (AP) — A top Canadian government health official says the Toronto Blue Jays aren’t guaranteed to get an exemption for the regular season. The Blue Jays got one to hold training camp in Toronto this week. But the regular season will require players to frequently travel back and forth between the United States. Dr. Howard Njoo, Canadian Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, calls that request “a totally different ball game” and noted a lot of American states that have teams are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.