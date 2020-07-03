EU says Iran has triggered nuclear deal dispute mechanism

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says that Iran has triggered a mechanism in the international nuclear deal citing concerns that Britain, France and Germany are not upholding it. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday that he received notification of the action in a letter from Iran’s foreign minister. The move allows a period of about 30 days for all sides to settle their dispute. That period can be extended if all agree. It’s unclear exactly what Iran contends the three countries are failing to do. The three have been struggling to keep the 2015 deal operating since President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out two years ago.