Family members help crash victims on way to Nebraska wedding

5:25 pm Nebraska news from the Associated Press

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — Two family members on their way to a recent wedding in central Nebraska stopped at a two-vehicle accident to help the victims before making it to the nuptials with minutes to spare. Mother of the bride Jodi Damrow said rendering aid in a long gown wasn’t anything special. The Omaha World-Herald reported that she’s a veteran emergency room nurse in Holdrege, about 190 miles (306 kilometers) southwest of Omaha. Another daughter, Sadie Johnson, is a physician’s assistant, and she also stopped to help. She then rushed home to get three young children ready and served as matron of honor at the wedding.

Associated Press

