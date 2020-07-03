Former world leaders warn against Israel annexation plan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A group of former world leaders is urging European leaders to keep pressuring Israel against annexation of parts of the West Bank, warning against complacency after Israel made no move to take over the territory on July 1. The Elders group said in letters Friday to the leaders of France, Germany, Britain and the European Union they should insist to Israel that annexation would have negative political and economic consequences for bilateral and regional relations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had aimed to start the annexation process by Wednesday but has delayed it.