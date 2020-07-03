Germany finalizing plan to phase out coal energy

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament is preparing to pass new legislation finalizing the country’s long-awaited phase-out of coal, over objections from environmental groups the plan is not ambitious enough. Both houses of parliament were to vote Friday on the roadmap that envisions the phase-out of coal between now and 2038. It earmarks some 40 billion euros ($45 billion) to affected regions to support them with the transition. Germany is already phasing out nuclear power and the government envisions greater reliance on renewable energy as well as hydrogen and natural gas in the future.