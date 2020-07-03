Greece: Construction begins on major development project

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has inaugurated the start of construction work on a long-delayed major development project at the prime seaside site of the old Athens airport. The prime minister hailed it as a major step in the implementation of what he described as “possibly the largest project in the Mediterranean.” The development of the 620-hectare (1,500-acre) Hellenikon site was a key element of the privatization drive that was part of Greece’s international bailouts. The revamping of the airport site has been mired in delays and tied up in court cases for nearly two decades,