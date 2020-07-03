Kingsley-Pierson baseball using balanced attack to win games

KINGSLEY, IA (KTIV) - Kingsley-Pierson baseball hasn't lost a game this season. The Panthers are 9-0 and are the Western Valley conference regular season champions.

In their nine games this season, KP has outscored their opponents 87-20. The Panthers are strong in all phases of the game. They have three players with batting averages over .450 and seven guys hitting over .300. On the mound for the Panthers, three players have an earned run average of under 2.00. KP also makes very few mistakes defensively as they have a team fielding percentage of over .960.

"I think some nights our hitting is really on but even when we don't have that our pitching and defense is always there," said senior Matthew Christophersen. "That's how we're keeping teams to such low runs and make sure our bats really don't have to work that hard."

"When our batting isn't good, our pitching knows that they have to step up and then they go and kind of flick the switch and go to that extra level that they normally wouldn't have to go to when our hitting is on," said senior Jonah Walden. "When our pitching is off then our hitting knows that they have to step up their game to keep us in it."

Despite all of the success, K-P isn't looking ahead at the postseason just yet. The Panthers are taking the season one game, and one goal at a time.

"We got the conference tournament starting on Monday. We want to take care of that," said Head Coach Taylor Doeschot. "That is one of our goals we set was to win the conference tournament along with winning our regular season conference which we have done. So we'll start with that goal, conference tournament and talk about the playoffs when it's here."