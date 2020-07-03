Law enforcers in tri-state area increase patrolling for holiday weekend

TRI-STATE (KTIV) - Law enforcers in the tri-state area are gearing up for a busy holiday weekend.

"Buckle those seatbelts, put the phone down, get those kids secured, and if you are going to be drinking don't be driving," said Dustin Nutsch, Nebraska State Patrol Trooper.

We are heading into 4th of July weekend and Highway patrols in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota are gearing up for a busy next couple days.

You can expect to see more troopers, deputies, and police officers on the road in an effort to keep everyone safe.

"Obviously with COVID-19 restrictions loosening up we got a lot more traffic out on the road, and safety issues become more of an issue," said Nutsch.

Trooper Kayne Weaver with the South Dakota Highway Patrol says they typically see an uptick in D-U-I arrests.

"We will be out their saturating the area constantly looking to remove the impaired drivers off the roadway," said Kayne Weaver, South Dakota State Trooper.

In all three states, a person is legally intoxicated if their blood alcohol content is point zero eight or above.

Services like Lyft, Uber, and cabs are a phone call away when needed.

Trooper Kayne Weaver says if you've had to much to drink -- don't drive -- and take advantage of those services.

He says doing so can prevent serious consequences like fines of up to 10,000 dollars, revoked license, higher insurance -- and even death.

"This year, as of today we are right around 115 fatalities across the state," said John Farley, Iowa State Patrol Trooper.

Troopers are encouraging everyone to be responsible and plan ahead.

While you are out celebrating the holiday -- law enforcement will be ensuring you and your family are out of harms way.

"Anything to make the public safe," said Weaver.

If you see someone who appears to be impaired, you are encouraged to call local law enforcement to get the issue resolved in a timely manner.