President Trump celebrates the Fourth of July at Mount Rushmore National Memorial

Mount Rushmore National Memorial, South Dakota (KTIV) -- Protesters block access to Mount Rushmore, ahead of the July 3 Independence Day celebration, where President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak. Protesters managed to park and disable three vans in the road to stop traffic for about two hours. The Lakota Nation was behind the protest.

The Black Hills are a deeply sacred place of spiritual and cultural significance to the native people of the area. An 1868 treaty set aside the Black Hills as part of the Great Sioux Reservation, but that treaty was betrayed by the U. S. government.

The National Guard moved in and dispersed many of the protesters, but police arrested others who refused to leave. A clash broke out between protesters and Trump supporters.

The President got an up-close look at South Dakota's national monument, ahead of his Independence Day event there. Those in attendance witnessed Air Force One doing a fly-by of Mount Rushmore.

Thousands of people got tickets to see the President and a fireworks display.

The large crowd has created concerns about the Coronavirus. Chairs with tightly packed together.

The President called the event a "display like few people have seen."

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said social distancing was not required at the event and masks were optional. She attended the event alongside other South Dakota lawmakers such as Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, and Congressman Dusty Johnson.

"We have been working since before I was even sworn in as Governor to get to this night. In fact, when we had the ticket system set up, we had over 125,000 people sign up in a three-day period to get to be one of the 75,000 people sitting here tonight, in these seats, for this celebration," said South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Fireworks were banned at Mount Rushmore in 2009, due to the risk of fire. The National Park Service says it conducted a controlled burn recently to reduce brush that could fuel a wildfire