Staying warm and muggy through the holiday weekend

A cluster of thunderstorms has made its way into Siouxland early this morning. they will gradually lose strength as we make our way past sunrise and some clearing will set in for the rest of the morning.



The afternoon looks similar to yesterday with highs near 90 and enough mugginess to make it feel like the low to mid 90s.



There will be a light southeast breeze at 5 to 15 miles per hour.



Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.



The Fourth of July holiday will be very similar with a small chance of a pop-up thunderstorm west of Highway 81.



The temperatures stay near 90 on Sunday with the humidity level pushing the heat index into the low to mid 90s.



Again, a small chance of a pop-up storm will be possible late in the day and this will remain the case for most of the rest of the forecast.



There will be a slightly better chance for scattered thunderstorms on Monday but otherwise, a few hit-or--miss storms remain possible into the middle of next week.



Highs by the middle of next week look to climb into the low to mid 90s as the hot July temperatures continue.