Syrian man charged with attempted murder in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old Syrian man with attempted murder on allegations he drove a stolen truck into a line of cars, injuring 18 people. Prosecutors said Friday that the man, whose name wasn’t released, was under the influence of drugs when he forced the driver out of the truck in the city of Limburg in western Germany last October. He then drove it 332 meters (1,089 feet) at a speed of 44 kph (27 mph), running into multiple cars and causing the injuries. The man was arrested at the scene. He has refused to give any statement to investigators, prosecutors said.