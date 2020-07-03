The 4th of July to stay warm and humid before rain chances develop later in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The holiday weekend is here and the warmth and humidity are still lingering around.

We did see a couple of isolated thunderstorms pop up briefly in Siouxland today but those will settle down as we head into the night and then skies will clear out with lows in the upper 60s.

Our 4th of July is still looking warm and humid as it looks like most of us will be able to stay dry.

Expect highs on Saturday in the upper 80s to near 90 under partly cloudy skies.

I'll have the latest on when rain chances could start affecting outdoor activities in my forecast at 5, 6, and 10 on News 4.