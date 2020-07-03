UK historian quits Cambridge post after slavery remarks

LONDON (AP) — British historian and TV presenter David Starkey has relinquished his honorary fellowship at Cambridge University college after he drew outrage for his comments about Black people and whether slavery should be considered genocide. Starkey said in an interview for a YouTube show posted online Tuesday, “Slavery was not genocide, otherwise there wouldn’t be so many damn Blacks in Africa or in Britain, would there?” The head of Fitzwilliam College at Cambridge contacted the historian following his remarks and Starkey resigned Friday. The college said in a statement, “We do not tolerate racism.” Harper Collins, said it would not publish future books by Starkey, and Canterbury Christ Church University also fired Starkey as a visiting professor.