US victims of FARC rebels win claim to Venezuelan’s fortune

MIAMI (AP) — Three American defense contractors held for five years by leftist rebels in Colombia have moved closer to collecting on a $318 million judgment against their former captors. That is a result of a U.S. Supreme Court justice rebufing a last-minute appeal by a sanctioned Venezuelan businessman whose assets the men seek to claim. The action by Justice Clarence Thomas let stand an earlier order immediately turning over $53 million from U.S. bank accounts previously seized from Samark López while the full judgment is being appealed. Keith Stansell, Marc Gonsalves and Thomas Howes were taken captive by FARC guerrillas when their airplane was shot down on a drug-monitoring flight over Colombia in 2003.