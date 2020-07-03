Vatican watchdog sees record cooperation levels despite raid

The Vatican’s financial watchdog agency has reported record levels of internal cooperation despite being thrown into turmoil in October when Vatican police raided its offices as part of an investigation into a 350 million euro (nearly $400 million) London real estate deal. The Financial Information Authority was created in 2010 to help the Vatican shed its reputation as an offshore tax haven. In its annual report issued Friday it said it received 64 suspicious activity reports last year and forwarded 15 of the cases to Vatican prosecutors for further investigation.