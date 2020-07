SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In a press release issued Friday morning Siouxland District Health announced that 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday July 2nd.

This result is out of 88 tests reported in the county.

Currently 3,034 people have recovered in the county, 272 are hospitalized, 224 have been discharged, and the death toll remains at 44.

