1 killed, several hurt in shooting at Mississippi sports bar

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An official says a man was fatally shot and several others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a nightclub in Mississippi. Hinds County Capt. Tyree Jones says the shooting happened at M-Bar Sports Grill in Jackson. The man killed was not immediately identified. The sheriff’s office shared images on Twitter of the shooting suspect. The tweet says gunfire broke out after an altercation. The suspect left the bar and was not in custody. Jones says it’s unclear how many people were wounded because some of the injured went to the hospital in private vehicles. Their conditions were unknown.