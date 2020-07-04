2 women hit by car on Seattle highway closed amid protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say two women who were struck by a car on a freeway that had been closed for protests. A Washington State Patrol spokesperson tweeted that one suffered life-threatening injuries and the other had serious injuries. The trooper says a vehicle drove through a closure on Interstate 5 and struck multiple pedestrians. The trooper says the vehicle was stopped and the driver was in custody. Further details weren’t immediately available. Seattle Fire tweeted that the people struck appeared to be two women in their 20s. Seattle has been the site of prolonged unrest following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests.