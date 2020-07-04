7 police officers injured after unlicensed event in London

LONDON (AP) — Seven police officers have been injured as they tried to break up an unlicensed music event in west London, the latest in a series of illegal gatherings in the British capital that have led to clashes. Police said everyone in attendance at the event in White City had been dispersed by 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, a few hours after complaints were first received of people gathering at a housing project. The Metropolitan Police, London’s overarching police force, said bricks and other missiles were thrown at officers on their arrival. Specially trained public order officers then arrived to disperse the group.