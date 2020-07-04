Another hot and humid day for Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Fourth of July!

It was almost a perfect day to enjoy some outdoor holiday activities, but maybe a tad on the hot side.

Temperatures reached the low 90s, with some humidity as well.

The skies were mostly sunny, and they will stay clear through the night.

The low will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday will feel very similar to Saturday.

The skies stay mostly sunny, and the highs will be in the low 90s once again.

Monday returns a chance of thunderstorms and showers.

The high will still be in the low 90s.

Those storm chances will continue into Monday night.

Tuesday returns the sunshine, and highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will have a high in the mid 90s.

The skies will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday night has a chance of thunderstorms.

Those chances last into Thursday and Thursday night.

Thursday’s high will be in the mid 90s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 90s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the low 90s.