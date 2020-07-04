Armed protesters march through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park

A large group of armed protesters marched through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park, calling for the park’s massive Confederate carving to be removed. WXIA-TV reported that the predominantly Black demonstrators on Saturday spoke out against the huge sculpture depicting Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. Carved into a granite mountain, the bas-relief sculpture is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted. Stone Mountain Memorial Association spokesman John Bankhead said there were between 100 and 200 protesters. He said the group was peaceful. Although the park has historically been a gathering spot for white supremacists, the city of Stone Mountain nowadays has a majority-Black population.