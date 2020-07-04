Australian Finance Minister Cormann to resign at end of year

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — One of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s most senior Cabinet ministers says he is retiring from politics at the end of the year. Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, who has been in the position since 2013, entered federal politics in 2007 and became the government’s Senate leader in 2017. His decision to remove his support for ex-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and instead support Peter Dutton was seen as a major reason for the 2018 change that led to Morrison becoming the country’s new prime minister.