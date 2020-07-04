California counties warned: Enforce virus rules this holiday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s governor is warning counties they risk losing state funds if they fail to enforce health orders heading into the Fourth of July weekend. Newsom made the warning Friday after issuing orders this week for 21 counties to close back down bars and indoor restaurant seating because of troubling increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates. Also, 200 state inspectors have begun checking businesses still open to make sure they heed social distancing rules. Meanwhile, many communities have closed beaches and canceled fireworks shows in a bid to prevent large crowds that health officials say could spread the infection.