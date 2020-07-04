Chlorine gas leak at plant sickens 70 in southeast Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The state-run IRNA news agency reports that a chlorine gas leak at a petrochemical center in southeast Iran has sickened 70 workers. Most of the workers at the Karun petrochemical center in the city of Mahshahr in southeastern Khuzestan had been released Saturday after undergoing medical treatment. Meanwhile, in the city of Ahvaz, also in Khuzestan, a fire at the Zergan power plant was ignited when a transformer exploded, said IRNA reported Saturday. The blaze was contained by firefighters after two hours of battling the blaze.