Feds: Friend supplied bottles to NYPD fire bomb suspect

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities on Saturday arrested a man they say supplied glass bottles to a woman charged with hurling a Molotov cocktail at an occupied New York City police vehicle during unrest after George Floyd’s death. Prosecutors say 29-year-old Tim Amerman admitted to law enforcement agents that he invited Samantha Shader to take bottles from his recycling bin as she headed to protests on May 29, but didn’t think she’d be using them to create an incendiary device. Amerman, of Saugerties, New York, is charged with civil disorder and civil disorder conspiracy. He was ordered jailed following a court appearance Saturday in Albany. He’s due back in court Monday for a hearing to move the case to Brooklyn.