Iowa reports 508 additional COVID-19 cases, 201 more recoveries and no new deaths

(KTIV) -- There were 508 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 30,938

No additional deaths were reported within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 721 as of Saturday.

There were also 201 more recoveries reported for a total of 24,585.

As of Friday, the total number of hospitalizations in Iowa is 134, which is 12 less than Friday. Of those hospitalizations, 40 were in the ICU.

In Iowa, 6,169 new tests were given for a total of more than 328,128 people that have been tested for COVID-19.