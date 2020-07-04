Le Mars softball quickly find success with new coach

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) - It's been an impressive season for the Le Mars softball team. The Bulldogs are 10-1 overall and are tied for first in the Missouri River Conference.

Le Mars started the season 9-0 before losing their first game of the year Thursday against Bishop Heelan. The Bulldogs are 9-1 in the Missouri River conference, a big improvement from last year when they went 6-6 in conference play. All of this success comes under first year head coach Keely Steffen. The chemistry between Steffen and her players was good right from the start, which they say has played a big part in the season they're having.

"Being a first year head coach you really don't know what is going to happen," said Steffen. "So I just came in with it that I had my value and what I wanted to work on and I just am kind of bouncing them off on them and they're picking up on it really well."

"I think we started off really well together," said senior Brooke Haage. "We've played for a while together so we all know each other. We know how each other play. .We have a new coach but she's really worked well with us and get us off to a good start this year."

The Bulldogs undefeated season came to an end in a 12-nothing loss in the first game of a double-header with Bishop Heelan on Thursday but bounced back to win game two. Steffen says it's important for her team to know how to bounce back from adversity.

"I always relate it back to real life and in real life you have set backs but it's always the way you bounce back from it and how well you do after those set backs is what matters," said Steffen.

Le Mars is back in action Thursday at home against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.