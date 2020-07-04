Missing boy’s body found in pond

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Divers have discovered the body of a missing 10-year-old boy in a South Dakota pond. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the boy went missing Thursday night in Brookings. Police discovered his bike and sandals near a pond later that night. A Brookings Fire Department dive team searched the pond for part of the night and resumed at 7 a.m. Friday morning using pumps to remove about 300,000 gallons of water. After the water was removed searchers found the boy’s body around 8:40 a.m. Authorities the drowning was accidental, noting the boy didn’t know how to swim.