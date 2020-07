SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are trying to figure out how a South Dakota man missing for nearly three weeks ended up dead in a car. The Argus Leader reports police in Sioux Falls discovered 48-year-old Nima Sherpa inside what they called “a rarely used vehicle” on Thursday afternoon. Sherpa disappeared on June 14. When he vanished police said he was unemployed and didn’t have access to a vehicle. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.