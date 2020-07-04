Nebraska nearing 20,000 positive cases of COVID-19

(KTIV) - The state of Nebraska is inching closer to 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 following Saturday's latest figures.

The state Department of Health and Human Services dashboard is reporting Saturday there are 19,827 confirmed positive cases in the state. That's up 167 from Friday's figures.

As of Saturday, 190,151 people have tested in the state for the virus.

No new deaths are being reported, keeping the total figure at 284.

So far 1,368 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus, how only 109 of those cases are currently active.