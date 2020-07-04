Nebraska reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, making total 19,660

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has reported another 198 novel coronavirus cases, increasing the total for the pandemic to 19,660. The state Department of Health and Human Services dashboard showed Saturday that the number of cases had increased 1% in the previous day. The state reported 284 COVID-19-related deaths. That was an increase of two. The health department said 14,200 people, or about 72% of those infected, have recovered. It said 1,365 people have been hospitalized, but only 111 of those hospitalizations still are active. Nearly 63% of the people who’ve been hospitalized were 55 or older, and the same group accounts for 90% of the state’s reported deaths.