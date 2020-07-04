Siouxland Outreach Initiative hosts ‘Back in Black’ event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Outreach Initiative hosted a new event Saturday called 'Back in Black.'

It was a day of fun and education. Organizers had activities, speakers and music throughout the day.

The movie 'The Hate You Give' was also shown at the event.

"It's a great event to unite the community over several topic issues that have been arising over the past few months. I think that Sioux City is a great place to be able to have these conversations. We just think that it's a great way to celebrate Sioux City and our diversity" said Jasmine Presten, President of Siouxland Outreach Initiative.

Presten adds she hopes to be able to continue the event next year