Stimulus money could pose dilemmas in nursing homes

NEW YORK (AP) — Nursing home residents are among the Americans getting $1,200 checks as part of the U.S. plan to revive the economy. But with many homes still under lockdown to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, officials are issuing reminders that the money belongs to residents. One worry is that nursing homes could pressure residents to use the checks to pay outstanding balances. Another is that relatives could demand the money, even if they’re not legal representatives. The Federal Trade Commission says it’s not yet known whether problems are widespread, but that there may have been genuine confusion about how the checks should be handled.